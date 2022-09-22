Jessamine Maze Days opens

The corn maze for a cause is back for the second year in a row

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – As the fall season begins, so do fall activities, and one corn maze in Jessamine County is for a good cause.

It’s called Jessamine Maze Days and proceeds go to the Jessamine County Homeless Coalition.

“Last year was our first year and over 1,000 people came in and participated. And we had a shortened season, we only went for five weeks last year,” said Jessamine County Homeless Coalition Executive Director Johnny Templin.

An admission ticket to the two-mile, four-and-a-half acre long corn maze benefits the Jessamine County Homeless Coalition’s day-to-day work and the construction of its new Center for Growth and Hope in downtown Nicholasville, which will include resources for domestic violence survivors, people struggling with addiction, veterans, and women and children.

“It’ll not only support our existing operation, which has a small emergency stay, 90-day program, and we feed the community three meals three times a day. Anything left for that will go towards the operation of our new building, the Center for Growth and Hope,” said Templin.

According to Templin, the number of people experiencing homelessness in smaller towns and counties has increased tremendously since the pandemic.

He says Jessamine County Schools have identified more than 400 children experiencing some type of homelessness and more than 50 unaccompanied minors.

Templin says Jessamine County has a population of about 85 people experiencing chronic homelessness, and the shelter serves about 26 people a day. However, that’s not the only issue he’s seen get worse since the pandemic: he also says the number of women fleeing from domestic violence in the county has doubled from last year.

“We always have identified about one-third of women who visit us are fleeing domestic violence. Right now, two thirds of our women identify with fleeing from domestic violence,” said Templin.

Jessamine Maze Days is open every Thursday through Sunday until November 8th at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Nicholasville.

Hours:

Thursdays: 3-9PM

Fridays: 4-10PM

Saturdays: 12-10PM

Sundays: 1-7PM

Admission:

Children under 5: Free

Ages 5-12: $7

Ages 12-adult: $9