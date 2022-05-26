Jessamine County woman receives key to new Habitat for Humanity home

The home dedication took place Wednesday

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A family received the keys to a new home Wednesday, through the Jessamine County Habitat for Humanity.

The home dedication took place Wednesday, inviting people to take tours of the house. Alonda Adewale says she has always wanted to become a homeowner but never thought she’d actually build one.

“Part of Habitat is that you build your home,” explained Adewale. “That means coming in with family and friends and we worked to build a house.”

Adewale says they put in 400 hours to help build, frame, install windows and siding, even painting.

“We did it all,” said Adewale. “Super thankful and grateful. It’s just a blessing.”

The Jessamine County native says she’s not only thankful for Habitat for Humanity but all the support she and her family received from the community.