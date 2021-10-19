Jessamine County Tire Amnesty Days offers county residents free tire disposal

More than 12,000 tires collected previously, collections scheduled Oct. 28-30

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Jessamine County residents have a chance next week to dispose of those old tires lying around their property.

From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on October 28 and Oct. 29 and 8 a.m. to noon on October 30, free tire disposal is available for Jessamine County residents at the State Highway Garage, 260 Wilson Drive in Nicholasville.

“This event makes a significant positive impact on Jessamine County’s environment, and there is no cost to county taxpayers. The Tire Amnesty event is presented by Jessamine County Fiscal Court in partnership with the Kentucky Division of Waste Management. It is fully funded by the Kentucky Division of Waste Management,” Jessamine County Environmental Services Director Richie Horn said.

According to Horn, 12,215 tires were disposed of during the last Tire Amnesty event.

“That’s a lot of tires that were kept out of sinkholes, out of our creeks and waterways, and off the side of the road,” he said. “By encouraging proper disposal of tires, we’re keeping rust and oil residue out of our waterways, and helping ensure that our drinking water and even our wild life are safe.”

No tires from commercial tire retailers will be accepted during the Tire Amnesty event. No rubber tracks, insulated or foam filled tires or solid tires will be accepted.

More information is available on www.jessamineco.com and on the “Jessamine County, Kentucky” Facebook page or by calling Environmental Services at 859-881-4545.