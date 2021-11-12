Jessamine County Sheriff’s Special Response Team honors fallen deputies on Veterans Day

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office honored two fallen brothers on Veterans Day with a special run.

Captain Chuck Morgan and Deputy Billy Walls were gunned down in the line of duty while serving an arrest warrant on River Road on Nov. 13, 2001. Deputy Sammy Brown was also shot, but survived.

Following the tragedy, the sheriff’s office created a Special Operations Team (SOT) to help serve high-risk warrants, deal with barricade situations, hostage rescues and active shooter situations.

On Thursday, the SOT honored Captain Morgan and Deputy Walls by running from the shooting scene to the sheriff’s office, a total of 10.3 miles. All the participants wore steel plates during the run to honor their fallen brothers.

The sheriff’s office asked everyone to keep the fallen law enforcement officers families in their thoughts and prayers.