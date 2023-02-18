Jessamine County receives funding for infrastructure, tourism and local non-profits

Governor Andy Beshear handing out checks to organizations in Jessamine and Anderson Co.

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Jessamine and Anderson Counties getting a big boost for future projects and renovations coming from Governor Andy Beshear.

“Today we are presenting more than $139,000 to the Nicholas, Wilmore, Jessamine County Joint Tourism Commission,” said Governor Andy Beshear as he presented checks to different organizations.

The funding coming from various agencies including the Better Kentucky Plan’s Cleaner Water Program, the federal American Rescue Plan Act and the Team Kentucky Nonprofit Assistance Fund.

“We are very grateful in receiving these grant funds that will help our water supply into Nicholasville and be supply our citizens with water for years to come,” added Alex Carter, the Mayor of Nicholasville.

Check after check, the different departments grateful to receive additional funding.

“We’re announcing a grant for the City of Nicholasville. We’re committing nearly 2 million to help build a new water main,” also said Gov. Beshear.

The governor also presented nine local non profits with additional funding, including the Jessamine County Homeless Coalition.

“We have now launched our behavioral health thing back up, and hopefully y’all will be seeing that this year. And this is definitely a part of it,” added Johnny Templin, of the Jessamine County Homeless Coalition.

Beshear then traveled to Anderson County to also give out additional funding.