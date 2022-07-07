Jessamine County horse farm’s hay barn burned to ground Wednesday night

Fire crews were out battling a large hay barn fire off of East Hickman Road for several hours Wednesday evening

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A barn burned down to the ground Wednesday evening in Jessamine County.

According to Jessamine County Emergency Management, Nicholasville fire crews were out battling a large hay barn fire off of East Hickman Road for several hours.

The barn was owned by Taylor Made Farm, who wrote in a Facebook post saying it was a free standing hay barn and not near any horse barns. As a result, no horses or people were hurt in the incident.

No word yet on the cause of the fire or if it was related to any of Wednesday’s storms.