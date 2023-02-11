Jessamine County horse adoption center holds Galloptine’s Day fundraiser

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky (WTVQ)- In Nicholasville, the Kentucky Equine Adoption Center held its’ first gallop-tine’s day fundraiser Saturday.

The event included a horse kissing booth, hot chocolate and horse demonstrations. You could create valentines cards for their adoptable horses.

The center takes in surrendered horses from neglect cases, the Eastern Kentucky feral herd, and thoroughbreds.

“There’s usually not a whole lot going on for Valentine’s Day. We were blessed with a good sunny day. And who doesn’t want to kiss a horses nose or just smell that aroma in the air. So we’re taking advantage of it,” says Samantha Duffy of the Center.

Organizers say their donations will help them continue to care for their horses- until they find loving homes.

“Everything that we do here is based of donations we get from people. So pretty much everything we do is funded by fundraisers,” says Abigail Rhineheimer, the barn manager.

