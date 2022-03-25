Jessamine County fire chief indicted in sex abuse-trespassing case

Michael Rupard faces misdemeanor charges

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Jessamine County Fire Chief Michael Rupard has been indicted on misdemeanor sex abuse and trespassing charges, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Citing Jessamine District Court records, the newspaper reports a woman sought a temporary interpersonal protective order against the 59-year old Rupard in January of this year.

John Reynolds, the attorney for Rupard, told the newspaper, “The allegations are false and are unfortunately politically motivated. My client and I are looking forward to our day in court.”

The report says Rupard is scheduled to be arraigned on his charges in Jessamine District Court on April 13, 2022.