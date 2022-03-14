Jessamine County community honors police officer who died in car crash in 2015

On Sunday afternoon, nearly 200 runners and walkers participated in the 3rd Annual Officer Burke Rhoads Memorial 5.74K in honor of Rhoads.

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky (WTVQ)- The Jessamine County community is remembering a police officer who died in the line of duty seven years ago. Officer Burke Rhoads of the Nicholasville Police Department was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in 2015.

“It’s just amazing to have this opportunity to share with everybody, to remember his life, and bring our family together,” said Melissa Mason, the widow of Rhoads.

“Our running community is so supportive and when they have one to honor the fallen officer, it’s just more meaningful,” said participant Tiffany Baker.

Mason says there’s an even more special significance to this race.

“And one of the wonderful things I love about it is the fact that it’s a 5.74K and that was his badge number. So that’s where the 5.74 came from. Just to celebrate him,” Mason said.

The event was filled with remembrance fit for a fallen officer. The beginning ceremony included an honor guard and a prayer.

“Every year, it gives me something to focus on. And I try to mix it up and change it and make it unique and different every year,” said Officer Erik Cobb, the organizer of the event.

Mason says the community has stepped up since the tragedy, including the Nicholasville Police Department. In fact, money raised from the memorial run will go back to the department to help them further their service to the community.

“I know some of the funds go to “Shop with a Cop”, and that directly affects the students that I work with on a daily basis and we’re out here to support them because they supported us through one of the most awful times of our lives,” Mason said.

And even though Officer Rhoads may be gone, Mason says his legacy is now living on through their children.

“It’s wonderful to have our son run. He’s in the National guard, his dad was in the army. My daughter is a marine, she’s currently deployed. And my son is looking to go active duty, so his ethics and values and service to others are instilled in our children, and I’m just appreciative that I can see them here and celebrate this day,” Mason said.