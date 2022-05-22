Jessamine Co. Sheriff, Kevin Corman, found dead inside home

KSP says a family member had found him

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – State Police confirm Jessamine County Sheriff, Kevin Corman, was found dead inside his home Sunday afternoon.

According to KSP, troopers were called around 3:30 P.M. to the home on West Maple Street, belonging to Sheriff Corman for a person found dead inside.

“It’s something you don’t see in Jessamine County every day,” said Nicholasville resident Alex Banks. “Prayers to all the family, family to the close family, everybody that’s involved in this.”

That person is confirmed to be Corman.

KSP says a family member found him.

State Police say no foul play is suspected, that right now its believed Corman died from natural causes.

An investigation is still ongoing. The cause of death will be released by the State Examiner’s Office.