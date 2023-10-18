Jessamine Co. man charged with child sexual exploitation offenses

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 29-year-old man was arrested Tuesday on child sexual abuse exploitation charges.

Darren Ruble is charged with possessing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor over the age of 12.

He was arrested after an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation after he allegedly shared images of child sexual exploitation online, KSP said.

The equipment used was taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for more examination, they said.