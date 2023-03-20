Jessamine Co. EMS first responder, family lose everything in house fire; fundraiser created

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Jessamine County Emergency Medical Services first responder and his family lost everything in a house fire over the weekend.

William Day-Taylor, an advanced emergency medical technician, and his family are now trying to rebuild their life after everything was lost in a fire on March 18.

The Day-Taylor family is made up of veterans and first responders who “have spent their life serving others,” and now the agency is asking the public to help their family in return, according to a GiveSendGo fundraiser.

Jessamine County EMS says the family is in need of the following:

Men’s shirts size M or L

Men’s pants sizes 33×32, 34×34 or 34×32

Women’s shirts and pants size L

Children’s size 8 clothing (male)

Children’s size 5T clothing (male)

Children’s size 1 1/2-2 shoes

You can drop off donations at the Public Safety Center located at 101 S 2nd Street in Nicholasville.

Monetary donations are also being accepted through the fundraiser. To donate, head here: https://bit.ly/3lzoXWK

As of publishing time, $2,895 has been raised of a $5,000 goal.