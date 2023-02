Jelly Roll bringing Backyard Baptism tour to Rupp Arena

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Jelly Roll is bringing his Backroad Baptism tour to Rupp Arena in October.

The multi-genre hitmaker Jelly Roll is heading on a 44-city tour, stopping in Lexington on Oct. 10. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Yelawolf and Struggle Jennings will join Jelly Roll along with comedian Josh Adam Meyers as host.