Jellico Mountain task force formed to oppose Daniel Boone National Forest logging

KENTUCKY (WTVQ) — A group of Whitley and McCreary County citizens have banded together to protect thousands of acres of the Daniel Boone National Forest.

This is in response to the U.S. Forest Services’ plans to clear-cut approximately 5,000 acres of the forest and log a total of 10,000 acres over the next 40 years, the group says.

The Jellico Mountain Logging Task Force is opposing the project. They say in their change.org petition the clear-cutting of the steep slopes of the mountain would lead to flooding, landslides, pollution and more.

The group says they’re intent on finding alternatives to the logging project that would still benefit economic growth in the community without harming the environment.

If you’d like to learn more on Jellico Mountain, you can visit its Facebook page or website.