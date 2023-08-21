Jefferson County high schoolers return after a 7-day cancellation due to transportation issues

Hebert said it is “not unusual” for it to be this hot on school buses in the month of August.

“One thing I would tell parents is before your child leaves for the bus stop this morning, make sure you’ve got a water bottle in their backpack so they can fill it up for school for the ride home.”

Hebert said there will be water accessible at the bus compounds and depots this week.

“Kids will be able to find some water, but I would pack that water bottle in their backpack if I were a parent,” Hebert said.

The hot weather isn’t the only concern on parents’ minds this week. Parents are voicing their growing concern over bus delays in person and online.

Hebert says delays are inevitable and it’s just a matter of managing those delays and communicating them to school staff, drivers, and parents.

“There are still going to be delays,” Hebert said.“There are still going to be kids getting to school late no matter what we do,” he said. “But that said, things will even out over the next two weeks once kids know where they’re going to school, know their bus stop, know what bus they’re supposed to be on, and the drivers know all of their routes. So this should smooth out over the next couple of weeks.”

Out at Waggener High School, school officials agreed that the busing situation was substantially better the second time around.

“Last year in Waggener’s specific situation, we had a couple busloads of students missing the entire first period all year long,” Dr. Sarah Hitchins, the principal at Waggener, said.

Hitchins said that they hope to bring the focus back into the classrooms and away from the out-of-school issues.

“We just told our staff, you know, let’s just make this worth our students’ wait,” Hitchins said.

“You know when they get back let’s make it worth their wait,” she said. “And so we’re just so excited to have the students back.”