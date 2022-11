Jeep stolen from Ravenna National Guard Armory, sheriff’s office says

RAVENNA, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Jeep Cherokee was stolen from the Ravenna National Guard Armory over the weekend, the Estill County Sheriff’s Office says.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, the Jeep Cherokee is a 2001 and is tan.

Anyone with information is asked to call Estill County Dispatch at 606-723-2201.