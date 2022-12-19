‘Jane Doe’ from unsolved 1988 case finally identified

OWENTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Thanks to recent DNA testing, a Jane Doe from an unsolved 1988 missing person case has finally been identified. The woman is Linda Bennett.

In May 1988, a couple from Owenton found an unresponsive woman while on a walk. Kentucky State Police detectives determined that she died by homicide. KSP took her fingerprints and compared them to others in databases and did multiple forensic facial reconstructions, but were never successful. The case stayed open throughout the years with the hope of identifying her as technology progressed.

In June 1988, Bennett’s family reported her missing to police in Columbus, Ohio, where she was last known to live; her family didn’t live in the same state as her and had limited contact.

This year, new information about her potential identity led investigators to Bennett’s son, who gave a DNA sample. The DNA sample given was a match to Bennett’s, positively confirming her identity.

“Advancements in technology and scientific testing have led to this new information. This could not have been done without the combined efforts of all those working on this case,” said KSP Post 5 Detective Paul Johnson in a press release. “I express my heartfelt condolences to the family of Ms. Bennett and hope that knowing her whereabouts helps them to rest easier.”

The KSP Forensic Lab partnered with Ortham Inc. to identify Bennett.