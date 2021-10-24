James Herbener Jr. celebration of life

The life of a horse farmer was honored Saturday at Fasig-Tipton.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Friends and family gathered Saturday evening to celebrate the life of a beloved Kentucky horseman, James Herbener Jr. Over 50 people gathered at Fasig-Tipton to remember the man who was clearly special to so many.

Those who shared stories all say Herbener was a great friend who was magic with horses. Friends and family say he was loved by many and his presence will be missed, especially in the horse farmer community.

“I have a quote from Eleanor Roosevelt, ‘many people walk in and out of your life, but only true friends leave footprints in your heart’,” says family friend, Libby Welger. “Jimmy was one of them.”