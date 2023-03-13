Jake Gibbs Birthday Book Drive kicks off to benefit local book programs

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The third annual Jake Gibbs Birthday Book Drive kicked off Monday at the International Book Project.

The book drive was initiated by Anita Courtney in memory of her late husband Jake Gibbs, who was a well-loved civic leader and member of the Lexington community.

The drive has generated more than 13,000 books in the past two years. This year, the goal is to collect over 5,000 donated books.

It’s accepting gently used children’s books, college textbooks and adult fiction and non-fiction.

“We shipped 8 million books to 169 countries and we have a large presence here in central Kentucky with programs like Books in the Bluegrass, Books is Bridges and Globetrotters,” said Jill Gookin, director of development.

Books from the drive will benefit the International Book Project’s local programs like Books in the Bluegrass and will also help bring books to Eastern Kentucky and to their partners in Zambia and Kosovo.

Books can be dropped off at the International Book Project’s warehouse 1440 Delaware Avenue from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday.