Jailers uncover suspected crime while monitoring inmate communications

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 20-year-old man already in jail for a variety of offenses faces new charges.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department, Kyler Dunn, of Jeffersonville, Ky., is charged with using electronic communication to procure sex with a minor, unlawful transaction with a minor, use of a minor under 18 for sexual performance and video voyeurism.

Deputy jailers with the Montgomery County Regional Jail discovered Dunn’s alleged activities while monitoring inmate communications and called in Sheriff’s investigators.