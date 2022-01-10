Jailers uncover suspected crime while monitoring inmate communications
Man charged with trying to lure minor for sex
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 20-year-old man already in jail for a variety of offenses faces new charges.
According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department, Kyler Dunn, of Jeffersonville, Ky., is charged with using electronic communication to procure sex with a minor, unlawful transaction with a minor, use of a minor under 18 for sexual performance and video voyeurism.
Deputy jailers with the Montgomery County Regional Jail discovered Dunn’s alleged activities while monitoring inmate communications and called in Sheriff’s investigators.
Dunn already was in jail on charges of fleeing police, criminal mischief, leaving the scene of an accident, DUI and other offenses.