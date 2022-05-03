Jail escapee captured after more than a month at-large

Challis Davis is serving eight-years for drug trafficking

FLAT LICK, Ky. (WTVQ) – An inmate who deputies say escaped from the Clay County Detention Center in late March has been captured in Knox County, according to deputies.

Investigators say 41-year old Challis Davis, of Flat Lick, was found in a home on KY 223 in Flat Lick on Monday, May 2, 2022.

Deputies say Davis escaped from jail March 25, 2022.

He’s serving an eight-year sentence on state charges for drug trafficking and being a persistent felony offender, according to deputies.

He was taken to the Knox County Detention Center.