Jack Harlow brings ‘No Place Like Home’ to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Louisville native Jack Harlow is bringing back his second annual No Place Like Home show to the KFC Yum! Center.

Tickets for No Place Like Home go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

The show will be held on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 8 p.m.

This show announcement comes days after he wrapped up his Come Home The Kids Miss You Tour, with over 200,000 tickets sold becoming the most-attended tour of his career.