Jack Harlow announces exclusive Ky. tour with 6 stops

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Rapper Jack Harlow on Thursday announced a six-city “No Place Like Home” tour solely in Kentucky.

The tour will kick off on Friday, Nov. 24 at the Owensboro Sports Center and will wrap up in Lexington at Rupp Arena on Sunday, Dec. 3.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Aug. 25 at 10 a.m.

Here’s the full tour schedule: