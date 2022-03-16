J. Render’s to donate 100% of sales Wednesday to Ukrainian relief efforts

Proceeds will benefit World Central Kitchen
Erica Bivens,
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington restaurant is helping with relief efforts in Ukraine. According to J. Render’s Southern Table & Bar, the restaurant will donate 100% of sales on Wednesday, March 16 to a Ukrainian relief fundraiser.

Render’s says it selected World Central Kitchen, “Because feeding people is what we love and do best, so they seem like the perfect partner to help us do a little good in the world.”

World Central Kitchen is a not-for-profit non-governmental organization devoted to providing meals in the wake of natural disasters. Founded in 2010 by celebrity chef José Andrés, the organization prepared food in Haiti following its devastating earthquake.

According to J. Render’s, 100% of sales from those who dine in or carry out on Wednesday will go to World Central Kitchen. If you can’t make it out, you can also donate online HERE. J. Render’s has set a $4,000 fundraising goal online.

You can find more information on World Central Kitchen HERE.

 

