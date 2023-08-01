J. Crew Factory, newest addition to Fayette Mall, opens

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — J. Crew Factory, the latest clothing store addition to Fayette Mall, is now open.

The store describes itself as a place to shop for multiple occasions — like a wedding, vacation, job interview and more.

J. Crew Factory is offering a 40-70% off storewide deal plus an extra 60% off clearance today to welcome in the new store.

The store is open during normal mall hours, Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Sundays from 12 to 6 p.m.

You’ll find J. Crew Factory located next to Macy’s.

For more details, head here: https://www.shopfayette-mall.com/store/jcrew_factory