It’s the last day to register to vote. Here’s how

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The deadline to register to vote in upcoming Kentucky elections is today, Tuesday, October 10 at 4 p.m.

Voter registration

You can register to vote at govoteky.com by 4 p.m. on Oct. 10 to be able to vote in the November election.

Absentee voting

To vote with an absentee ballot by mail, use the online portal at govoteky.com to request your absentee ballot no later than 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 24. Once your application is submitted, your ballot will be mailed. This method of voting is only available to certain voters — to see if you quality, click here.

Both mail-in ballots or ballots placed in the drop box (located on the sidewalk in front of the County Clerk’s Office at 162 E. Main Street) must be received no later than Nov. 7 by 6 p.m.

In-person absentee voting with qualifying excuse

In-person absentee voting with a qualifying excuse will be conducted Oct. 25, 26, 27, 30 and 31 and Nov. 1 at the County Clerk’s Office in room 202 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

This voting method is only for voters who meet specific qualifying reasons as absentee ballots plus those in their third trimester of pregnancy and elections officers tasked with administration in the current election cycle.

Early voting

Early voting is available to any registered voter. Early voting will be held on the Thursday, Friday and Saturday (Nov. 2, 3 and 4) preceding Election Day. Early voting will be held at Northside Library (1733 Russell Cave Road), Eastside Library (3000 Blake James Drive), Tates Creek Library (3628 Walden Drive) and Lexington Senior Center (195 Life Lane) from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Election Day

Election Day is on Nov. 7 and is available to any registered voter from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Voters must vote at their designated precinct.

To find your location information, click here.

To view a sample ballot, click here.