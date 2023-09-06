‘It’s practice’: Blue Grass Airport conducts emergency training exercise

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — 150 volunteers worked with emergency officials to help conduct a mock plane crash at Blue Grass Airport Wednesday.

The training took place at West Lex, which is about a mile away from the main runway.

With two buses, a fog machine and other simulators, emergency officials were able to practice their protocol for a plane crash.

“We both like to do community service kinds of things and thought this would be a good opportunity to help out first responders. He was a first responder who worked with the Kentucky State Police,” said Gayle and Larry Yocum.

This exercise is designed to test the readiness and capabilities of airport and emergency staff.

“It’s practice — it’s practice for the real thing. I mean, personally, for me, I think it’s invaluable experience to kinda go through the motions of what would need to take place if something were to happen,” said Community Relations Manager Lauren Simmerman.

Over 20 emergency agencies including local hospitals, the American Red Cross, fire departments and law enforcement agencies participated in the exercise.

Flight students also got their chance to experience a hands-on test of a plane crash.

“I feel like this is a rare opportunity for someone our age to do, I’m just excited,” Jaden Jones, Aaron Raglin and Sam Heersche all agreed.

The airport conducts this exercise every three years.