‘It’s going to be 29 degrees tonight’: Lexington residents concerned with continued power outages

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky Utilities has been working around the clock to get power restored.

At 1:50 p.m., the agency reported just under 13,000 customers without power in Fayette County.

Despite the ongoing work by utility companies, residents who have been without power for multiple days say they’re trying to be patient — but it’s been tough.

In Lexington’s Greenbrier neighborhood, Mariana Marye says they lost power around 4:45 p.m. Friday.

In addition to losing more than a dozen trees on their property, the homeowner says she’s frustrated because the restoration time keeps getting bumped back.

“If it’s going to be 29 degrees tonight, of course we have pets so I hate to leave them but this can’t go on too much longer because the house is really getting cold,” said Marye.

The mutual aid response continues to grow.

Kentucky Electric Cooperatives says 11 states are now helping Kentucky crews.

Around 475 workers are in the state from more than 60 sister co-ops.