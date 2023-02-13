It’s Galentine’s Day!

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Tuesday is Valentine’s Day, but the day before Valentine’s Day is Galentine’s Day — with a “G.”

In 2020, the sixth season of Parks and Recreation featured a Galentine’s Day party.

Now, the idea has caught on in the real world.

Galentine’s is a day dedicated to women and for women, a time to celebrate female friendships, sisters, aunts, moms,and grandmas.

Simply put, it’s a day to honor important women in your life.

So on this Galentine’s Day, try to carve out some time to share some love with your besties!