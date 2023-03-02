It’s back: Thunder Over Louisville to return April 22

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Thunder Over Louisville, one of the country’s top fireworks displays and air shows, will light up the Louisville skyline for the 34th year on Saturday, April 22.

Festival officials named this year’s theme Through the Decades, which is meant to “invoke feelings of nostalgia for this long-running springtime tradition.”

A drone show will kick off the event over the Ohio River just before the fireworks begin.

Other highlights include:

Air Force F-35 Demo and Heritage Flight

Navy F-35 Demo and Growler Demo with Legacy Flight

U.S. Army Golden Knights

Matt Younkin’s Magic by Moonlight performance

Numerous warbirds taking to the skies, including the P-51 Mustang, F-86 Sabre, F4U Corsair and F8F Bearcat

On April 22, the FoodFest and Thunder On the Ground open at 11 a.m. with the air show to begin at 3 p.m. and fireworks at 9:30.

For more information, head to https://thunderoverlouisville.org/.