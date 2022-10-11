‘It’s a priority’: KYTC gives progress on bridge repairs in Eastern Kentucky

Months after historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky, we’re getting a look at the progress on repairs to bridges.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says more than 1,000 bridges have been inspected since the deadly flooding and 100 need repair or replacement.

Fifty diversions are in place to provide temporary access to people who live in the area to get access to their homes.

“It’s a priority for the people; it’s a priority for the citizens of Eastern Kentucky who have been most impacted by this flooding,” said KYTC State Highway Engineer James Ballinger.

So far, 11 bridges have been repaired or replaced and 94 bridges are in some phase of project development.

And an update on flood relief efforts, the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky says it has given more than $5.3 million.

In grants to families, nonprofits, small businesses and family farms impacted by flooding.

The foundation says between Aug. 5 and Oct. 7, $1.2 million was given for the housing Can’t Wait initiative to build 16 houses in Letcher, Knott, Perry and Breathitt counties.

More than $2-point-1 million was given to individuals and families..

The funding has also helped businesses, schools, nonprofits and the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter.