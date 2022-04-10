“It’s a miracle”: Lexington family to reunite with Ukrainian refugee family members

The Yust family's relatives have spent five weeks fleeing the war in their war-torn country.

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- A Ukrainian family living in Lexington got a call they’ve been waiting for Sunday, and are now one step closer to a full house and happy hearts.

“The documents alone. That’s been stressful. Since I’m like the main speaker and I’m like the most used to technology. I’m the main one doing the documents. So that’s definitely been fun,” Jimmy said.

The challenge has been getting their family to safety, but money has been a challenge. That’s why community members, like minister Tommy Green, have stepped up.

“I talked to Vycil (Yust) just a week ago last Sunday about the possibility of trying to help his family,” said

Green is raising money for airline tickets through his non profit “Spirit and Life Missions.” He says it takes about $13,000 to get nine family members to Lexington.

He says the community has donated generously.

“We are at the three thousand dollar mark right now. People have been very generous and a number of other folks have indicated that they’d like to give as well.”

Coincidentally, during the interview with ABC 36, the Yust family got the call. Some of their family members had crossed the border from Tiawana, Mexico into the United States.

“I have no idea how we got to this point, where they’re coming back soon. And it’s just like a miracle itself that in just a couple of days, they’re gonna be here. That’s still like hard to process at this moment,” Yust said.

The family had already begun to prepare to take in their refugee relatives, but now those preparations are becoming a reality.

“Definitely gonna be new experience with like ten people in one house. That’s gonna be new experience. But us Ukranians, we’re used to having a lot of people in one house,” Yust said.

Their family members will arrive in Lexington on Tuesday.

If you’d like to help, you can click here on Spirit and Life Missions’ website.

You can also mail checks payable to Spirit and Life Missions at P.O. Box 8807 Lexingon, Kentucky, 40533.

You can also reach Tommy Green at (859)489-8716.