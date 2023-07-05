‘It’s a love story, baby, just say yes’: UK alumna gets engaged at Taylor Swift concert





LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 23-year-old University of Kentucky graduate said “yes” to her “Love Story” during Taylor Swift’s Cincinnati concert over the past weekend.

Ana Stone, a double graduate from the College of Health Sciences, had “no idea” when she attended one of Taylor Swift’s concerts that her boyfriend of a year would use the opportunity to propose to her — right in the middle of her iconic song, “Love Story.”

Video of Stone and her boyfriend, Tyler Brown, has since gone viral on TikTok.

“I had no clue it was going to happen,” Stone said. “I had actually already seen [Taylor] once on this tour from the nosebleed seats in Nashville. This was a little different.”

Stone said her boyfriend bought expensive floor seats on the resell market for the Cincinnati show. She wondered why, especially since he really isn’t a fan. “He’s more of a Nickelback kind of guy,” she joked.

As Taylor Swift sang “Love Story,” Brown got ready…

He knelt to the ground and pulled out a ring

And said, ‘Marry me, Juliet,

You’ll never have to be alone’ …

And turned around, got down on his own knee and popped the question.

A large group sitting around them — including some concert security — cheered.

Countless fans caught the moment on video and in pictures, which you can watch above.