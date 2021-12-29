Items gifted to the pope for sale in auction

All proceeds benefit storm victims in Western Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Items that were gifted to Pope Francis are now up for auction.

Father Jim Sichko visited Vatican City to celebrate Christmas Eve mass with Pope Francis.

While he was there, he gifted the pope with a bottle of old fashioned vintage bourbon from 1995, as well as a signed basketball from University of Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari. Sichko then asked for the items back, telling Pope Francis he wanted to use them in an auction to benefit those impacted by the severe storms in Western Kentucky in early December.

That auction is now open. Bid on the items HERE.