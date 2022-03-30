Israeli journalist speaks about Ukraine border visit

Hoffman there is some evidence that the Russia-Ukraine war could end soon.

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- As the war in Ukraine continues, some journalists are getting a first-hand look at the crisis along the border. That includes Gil Hoffman, a leading correspondent in Israel, who shared his story in Kentucky Tuesday.

“I left hopeful,” Hoffman tells ABC 36.

Hoffman is the Chief Political Correspondent for Jerusalem Post, and spent about a week at the Ukraine border. He says while there, he saw not only the worst, but the best humanity has to offer.

“Jews helping Jews, Christians helping Jews, Jews helping Christians, Christians helping Christians, really wonderful,” Hoffan said.

Hoffman visited the University of Kentucky Tuesday, where he recounted some of his stories.

“I met an 89-year-old woman who had fled the nazis, with her father. They rode a horse and wagon, straight east to get away from the nazis. And she had to flee again this time from the Russians, going straight west,” Hoffman said.

He says surrounding countries have been opening up their borders and lending a helping hand to refugees looking to flee the hurting country.

“Not far away, Poland and Germany have been helping the most. Israel, for a very small country, has let in 20,000 people. It’s a very big deal. The United States finally agreed to let in 100,000 to start doing its part. Everyone could be doing more to help,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman says while there is a major humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, he says there is some evidence the the war will end soon.

“Putin didn’t really realize what he was getting into. There’s already reports that he’s agreed with talks in turkey to be less aggressive in Kyiv. So they’re minimizing the demands from what they were before, it seems to be going that direction,” Hoffman said.