Is it time to garden? Louis Flower Power Shops owner weighs in

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Many people may think because it is warmer out, that they should take advantage of the nice day and garden. But Beau Spicer with Louis Flower Power shops says you might regret that.

Spicer says they won’t start getting material in until about April 15th.

He says he keeps it around that date every year because you never know when mother nature will throw a curve ball.

“Three years ago now we were in the 14th of May and we got 17 degrees so we really need to be careful about what we are planting and when we are planting them,” said Spicer.

Spicer says he understands the excitement of the warmer weather and has been getting calls every day from people wondering what they can do gardening-wise,

but he says if you plant now and the cold weather hits again. you’ll only have to re-plant later. He says you will definitely want to wait until May to plant vegetables.

“And that replanting yeah we enjoy doing it but also you know financially you do not want to have to do that” added Spicer.

Spicer says you can push the dates a little bit by using cloth sheets to cover plants up when it gets cold, but he suggests instead of planting, plan.

You can do that by getting your garden ready ahead of time.

“We are planning that garden we are getting it ready or that landscape were getting it ready, we’re enjoying the sun, we’re enjoying the wonderful weather but were getting it ready for when we can plant or when its safe to plant in another 6 weeks,” said Spicer.

And while you wait for those 6 weeks to pass.

“Enjoy what mother nature has given us, we have some amazing material that’s blooming right now that’s extremely early things like magnolias. I’ve never seen them bloom this early and they are gorgeous so enjoy what mother nature is giving you but let’s not push the dates too much” added Spicer.

Spicer adds that the winter keeps mother nature in check when it comes to getting rid of bugs like mosquitos and ticks.

But, because we haven’t experienced a ton of winter weather, we are going to be seeing more chewing insects, mosquitos, and other bugs this summer.

Spicer has some advice on how to prevent that from happening.

He says you should get rid of any standing water near your home because that attracts mosquitos. He also suggests using Neem oil for chewing insects. The oil is an organic insecticide.