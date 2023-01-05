Is damp or dry January right for you?

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — We’re five days into 2023! And health experts say it’s not too late to take part in two growing New Year’s health trends.

Having a dry or damp January can help you cut back on alcohol. If the New Year brings a new outlook on your relationship with alcohol — you’re not alone.

“We often do drink more during the holiday season and this is kind of a refresher to the beginning of the new year,” said Dr. Akhil Anand, psychiatrist at Cleveland Clinic.

That’s a reason many people take part in dry January — abstaining from all alcohol.

Dr. Anand says not drinking for even for a short time can have a huge impact on health.

“Objectively, you see a decrease in blood glucose, decrease in cholesterol, some weight loss. Patients often report better mood, better sleep quality,” Dr. Anand.

Dry January has become increasingly popular.

2022 saw participation grow to 35 percent in the U.S., according to CGA, which gathers data on the food and drink industries.

But going cold turkey may not be right for everyone — insert damp January, where you don’t eliminate alcohol but significantly cut back on drinking.

“It’s ambiguous and it’s person dependent, individual dependent, but the goal is to reduce your alcohol use and to drink in moderation,” said. Dr. Anand.

The CDC suggests limiting intake to two drinks or less in a day for men or one drink or less in a day for women.

Dr. Anand says you can also reduce consumption by eating before drinking alcohol, drinking water between cocktails, having a seltzer or soda instead and getting support from friends and family by telling them about your plan to cut back.

“Sometimes you have to avoid the environment completely but there are alternative ways to enjoy being around alcohol without drinking alcohol,” said Dr. Anand.

If you’ve been drinking every day and notice trembling, anxiety or other symptoms after stopping for six to 24 hours, you may be experiencing alcohol withdrawal symptoms and should see a doctor for help.