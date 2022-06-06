Irvine police and EMS have their hands full with opioid related calls

According to Irvine Police, narcan is needed every few weeks due to the rate of drug overdoses

IRVINE, Ky. (WTVQ) – While drug overdose rates have gone down in places like Lexington, other parts of the state are seeing numbers on the rise. First responders believe it’s because prices on pills like oxycodone and xanex have gone up, making other street drugs more appealing and a lot cheaper.

According to Lexington police, drug overdose calls have been down this year, which is a change since 2021.

Paramedics say they responded to 584 opioid related calls in 2021. In 2022, that number has gone down to 409. However, the same cant be said in other areas

According to the Irvine police department, from January 1st to the end of April there were 50 overdoses. Narcan was used 36 times. Normally the police would get it from their EMS director, but now it needs to come from a state source.

The chief of police says more narcan is needed every couple of weeks. This is due to a 9% opioid overdoses increase in Irvine since last year. The department says it has seen a lot of fentanyl introduced

because people don’t fully understand what their putting into their bodies.

“A lot of times you think its either meth amphetamine or heroin or even counterfeit pills like xanex and oxycodone but its actually fentanyl or carfentanil,” says Chief John Sturniolo, with Irvine police department.

First responders are asking people to look out for family members who have had a drug addiction or are recovering from one and to seek help before their life depends on a 4 milligram bottle of nasal spray.