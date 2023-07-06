Irvine man finds human remains while leveling driveway, police say

IRVINE, Ky. (WTVQ) — An Irvine man stumbled upon human remains while leveling his driveway Wednesday night, police said.

The man was leveling his driveway around 9:30 p.m. on Oak Street when he found an elongated piece of bone and clothing, according to Irvine police. That bone was later identified as a femur, and more bones, including a clavicle, were found after a further search.

Police told ABC 36 it’s believed the bones may have been transferred to that spot.

The remains are being sent out of state for examination.

No other details were immediately available.