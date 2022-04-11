Investigators ask for public’s help after series of dumpster fires in Lexington

Since Sunday morning, firefighters have responded to 16 dumpster fires and one vehicle fire in the Versailles Road corridor

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Beginning around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 10, fire crews began responding to a series of dumpster fires and one vehicle fire in and around the Versailles Road corridor in Lexington, according to fire investigators.

Since Sunday morning, crews have responded to 16 dumpster fires, according to the fire department.

A total of 18 fire units and 40 firefighters have responded to the fires, according to investigators.

Fire investigators are going through security camera video and following leads to try to determine who is setting the fires.

Investigators are asking for anyone with video or knowledge of the fires to contact the fire department’s Tip Line at 859-231-5672 or Email: arsontips@lexingtonky.gov

You can remain anonymous.