Investigation underway in Jackson Co. after wife, husband found dead near home

MCKEE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A death investigation is underway in Jackson County after a wife and husband were found dead on Saturday near their home.

Around 7 p.m. Saturday, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office asked Kentucky State Police to help in an investigation about a report that a woman was found dead outside of a home on Cave Springs Road.

The woman, Tammy Baker, and her husband, Randy Baker, were both found dead at the scene, KSP said in a Monday press release.

Tammy allegedly died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and KSP isn’t searching for any more suspects at the time.

The Bakers were 44 and 53, respectively.