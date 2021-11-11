Investigation underway in fatal fire in Bourbon County

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly house fire.

According to the sheriff’s office, the fire happened early Thursday morning on Millersburg Road in Paris.

Investigators tell ABC36, the body of 40-year-old Martin Crowley was found inside the home. Crowley’s mother was able to get out of the house and was not injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

