Investigation underway after three car accident in Lexington

Officials said sun blinds driver causing a bad accident in Lexington.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Just before 9 a.m. on Friday morning emergency crews responded to a bad accident on Man O’ War Blvd. at Habersham Drive.

According to the Lexington Police Department, a pickup truck ran a red light on Man O’ War Blvd hitting a passenger car.

Police said the pickup truck driver was blinded by the sun and did not see the light was red.

The passenger car spun around hitting a SUV.

Officials said there were non-life threatening injuries and the coroner was on scene.

