Investigation underway after inmate found dead in Madison Co. cell

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police is investigating after a Madison County inmate was found dead in his cell on Sunday.

Davell Chambers was found dead around 5 a.m. in his cell at the Madison County Detention Center, KSP said.

Foul play isn’t suspected.

An autopsy and toxicology report will be done at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort.

Chambers was 37.

No other information involving his death was released.