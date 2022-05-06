Investigation reveals threat reported at Lexington Traditional Magnet School is “unfounded”

A letter was sent to families about a report of a weapon on school campus Friday

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – An investigation about a report of a student having a weapon on the campus of Lexington Traditional Magnet School on Friday is over. According to school officials, the threat was “unfounded”.

A letter was sent to families Friday from Principal Larry Caudill says, “As part of our normal protocol, Fayette County Public Schools Police Officers and administrative team are conducting an ongoing investigation, though a weapon has not been detected.” Caudill went on to say students were held in classrooms out of an abundance of caution.

According to Caudill, law enforcement and paramedics were on campus which may have fueled rumors.

“I want to assure you that our students at LTMS are safe. Follow-up communication will be sent to families at the conclusion of our investigation,” said Caudill.

Later in the day, Caudill sent a follow-up letter to families saying an investigation about the threat, “was unfounded and no weapon was discovered on the LTMS campus.”

Caudill says students and staff responded well during the incident.