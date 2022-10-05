Investigation of missing child leads to body in storage unit

OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) – Authorities say Kentucky deputies who were investigating a missing child found a body in a storage unit and have arrested a man and his girlfriend.

Daviess County Sheriff Barry Smith told the Messenger-Inquirer that Kentucky State Police arrested the couple in Berea on Monday after warrants were issued on charges of tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.

News outlets report the arrests came after deputies found a body in a waste container that was inside a storage unit in Owensboro that belonged to Porter.

Records show deputies began investigating on Sept. 30 after an acquaintance reported that a 9-year-old girl hadn’t been seen in a while.