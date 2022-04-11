Investigation after officer-involved shooting in Kenton County

COVINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on April 11, 2022, at approximately 9:30 a.m. EDT in Kenton County involving the United States Marshalls Service.

According to State Police, the KSP Critical Incident Response Team responded to the scene, and the investigation into the incident remains ongoing. One individual was transported to the Saint Elizabeth’s Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

No other citizens and no officers were injured during the incident.