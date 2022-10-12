Investigation after deadly collision in Scott County

Deputies have not released the name of the person who died

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash. It happened Tuesday night at the intersection of Lexington Road and McClelland Circle in Georgetown. The Sheriff’s Office says an SUV was traveling southbound on Lexington Road, when the driver of a car tried to turn left from Lexington Road onto McClelland Circle.

The Sheriff’s Office says the car and SUV collided. According to investigators, the driver of one of the vehicles died on the scene. Deputies say the other driver involved is currently cooperating with investigators. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the identity of the person who died is being withheld until notification of family members.

