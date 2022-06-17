Investigation after apartment fire in Lexington

The fire happened in the 500 block of Hollow Creek Rd.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Fire Department is investigating a fire at a three-story apartment complex in the 500 block of Hollow Creek Rd. According to the Fire Department, the fire happened Thursday night at around 9:25 p.m.

The Fire Department says when fire crews arrived, the fire was not visible from outside the building, but there was a smell of smoke in the area. Firefighters say they were able to locate a small fire in a third floor apartment unit. The fire was contained to that apartment. According to the Fire Department, no one was injured.

The Fire Department says a person who lives in the apartment where the fire started, and two people from the unit below were displaced due to water damage. Apartment management is providing temporary lodging for them. Fire Investigators are investigating the origin and cause of the fire.