Interstate 75 southbound lane closure next week near Corbin, Williamsburg

Tree-trimming operations to close one lane

CORBIN, WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists that tree trimming operations will start Monday, Oct. 18 on a portion of I-75 Southbound, from mile point 0 to mile point 19.

Motorists can expect closures of the right lane through Friday, Oct. 22.

Work hours are from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.

The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application.